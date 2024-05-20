VAR failed to intervene during Arsenal’s winning goal over Everton.

The Toffees lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday on the final day of the season as goals from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz saw the home side take all three points. Everton had initially gone in front after a deflected free-kick from Idrissa Gueye set Sean Dyche’s side on their way.

However, there was controversy surrounding Havertz’s winning goal as substitute Gabriel Jesus looked to have used his arm to bypass a challenge in the build-up. Dyche was incensed over the decision, claiming it was a simple decision for the referee to make. “Handball, it’s as simple as that. We’re all wondering what is going on with the handball. Today is another one; it’s like toss a coin because no one knows which way it is going to go. For me, it is handball because it leads to a goal.”

The decision was reviewed by former referee Dermot Gallagher on the Sky Sports program ‘Ref Watch’ and he backed the decision that Michael Oliver made as he didn’t believe it was handball. “I didn't think it was handball.” He began. “What I did like is that the referee went and made a decision. Michael Oliver deemed the handball not deliberate. He made the decision rather than someone that isn't at the game." When quizzed further by presenter Rob Wotton, who mentioned a similar incident involving Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, he claimed the difference was the referee in question. “The referee went to the screen, whether you like or not, we’d all rather the referee go to the screen and make a decision for himself. Rather than someone who isn’t at the game.” He was then informed that at that time, 63% of viewers disagreed with his opinion on the Jesus handball.

Smith, who is an Everton fan, went on to also agree with Gallagher’s claim but sympathised with Dyche. “I think it’s frustrating for Everton fans as it was for Bournemouth fans. You want to see the same decisions, different referees bring different decisions - but I didn’t actually think either were handball.