The final day of the season saw a wonder goal that broke a brilliant Everton record.

A final day wonder goal from Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo nearly beat a seven-year Everton record in a stunning turn of events.

Everton fell to a defeat at the Emirates Stadium as a late Kai Havertz goal was enough to see off Sean Dyche’s men but a defeat for Brentford ensured they finished 15th. For Chelsea, they secured sixth place after beating Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Caicedo and Raheem Sterling - but it was the South American’s goal which stole the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Opta, his goal from struck in from 50.5 yards out. It was a stunning strike from just past the halfway line as he netted his first goal for the club. While it was a sensational strike, it was the furthest recorded goal scored in a Premier League game since Wayne Rooney did the same for Everton in November 2017 when he netted from 57.7 yards against West Ham. It earned Rooney to ‘Goal of the Month’ for November 2017 and remains one of his most iconic goals.

Rooney netted that strike as part of a hattrick in the 4-0 win over the Hammers in 2017. It one of 10 goals he managed for Everton in his second-spell at the club which lasted just one season. Overall, he has 28 goals in 117 games for Everton which took place 13 years apart.