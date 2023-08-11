An Everton target has made himself unavailable for his current club amid interest from the Toffees

Leeds United have issued an adamant statement that Willy Gnonto is not for sale amid reports of a £20m bid from Everton.

The Italian international did not feature in midweek as the Whites advanced into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19-year-old has been the subject of interest from Everton this window but was told by the club earlier this week he would not be sold this summer.

After telling the club he felt unable to play on Wednesday, he returned to training on Thursday and Friday but has again made himself unavailable for Leeds’ visit to Birmingham City on Saturday.

A Leeds United statement read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

“Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow. This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy Gnonto is not for sale.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, Everton confirmed the arrival of Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Clube de Portugal for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The forward is the club’s third signing of the summer, with the Toffees still reportedly pursuing a deal for Gnonto. The Goodison Park club had a £15m bid rejected for the player last month and are said to retain an interest in the Italy international.

Football Insider reported on Friday Everton had a bid worth £20m rejected by Leeds, with the Elland Road club taking a hardline stance on a possible exit.

The Whites have seen a number of players depart the club following their relegation. Gnonto featured in their Championship opener against Cardiff City last week but Everton are ‘pushing hard’ to make the transfer happen.