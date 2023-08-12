‘We hope’ - Sean Dyche confident in Everton’s frontline to improve this season

Sean Dyche is more confident about his Everton frontline heading into the new season despite finishing as the Premier league’s second-lowest scorers last time around.

The Toffees netted 34 goals in 2022-23 - a significant reason why they were in a relegation scrap that went to the final day of the campaign. Only Wolves (31) were less effective in the final third.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled for fitness and bagged just twice in 17 games while Neal Maupay, who arrived from Brighton, was on target on a solitary occasion.

In the summer transfer window, Everton have recruited Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal while Youssef Chermiti has arrived from Sporting Lisbon. The Blues are also in the market to further bolster their options.

Speaking ahead of their opening day fixture against Fulham, LiverpoolWorld asked Dyche about Everton’s new goalscoring options and how it will benefit them ahead of this season. He replied: “It’s a trend we tried to affect last season with goals from other areas, obviously Dwight (McNeil) and Douc (Abdolaye Doucoure) being two players who certainly adjusted to that challenge.

“I don’t think it’s just about strikers, it’s very helpful if you’ve got strikers that are scoring, that’s obvious, but we found different ways of affecting games.