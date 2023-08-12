Everton receive major relegation boost after summer transfer business

Everton head into the new Premier League season with optimism following a summer of decisions from their relegation rivals which have left them weakened as a result.

The old-age adage is, to avoid relegation, it helps that there are three teams who are set to be worse across the season than yourselves. For Everton, they have narrowly avoided the drop in successive seasons due to this as Leeds, Southampton and Leicester City proved last season.

Everton barely survived last season and now the focus, according to manager Sean Dyche, is that he wants his side to be better “hopefully on a weekly basis, certainly on a [full] season basis”. As well as staying up he wants to start the rebuilding process of this squad for the future.

“There is still pressure. There is pressure you put on yourself, as much as anything. There is no time for a breather. There has been a lot of work done during pre-season.”

Dyche understands the task and he can only control his own side’s destiny, but what can be said about the current situations at their rivals?

Beginning with Wolves, Julen Lopategui has left his position, which has seen them turn to Gary O’Neil who did brilliant at Bournemouth last season but a top manager jumping ship on the eve of a new season beginning is certainly not ideal.

On top of that, they’ve seen Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa and Adama Traore all depart this summer. Matt Doherty, Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore all decent signings, but the club looks to be in a tough position as the season begins.

For Sheffield United, their biggest issue is that they’ve sold two of their best players before a ball has even been kicked in the Premier League. Midfielder Sander Berge made the move to fellow promoted side Burnley, in a deal worth £15m. Their player of the year last season, Iliman Ndiaye, opted to move to Ligue 1 side Marseille, leaving them short in the top-flight.

Not many are giving Luton a chance given their lack of resources, finances and notable players and they enter the season as favourites to go down. Premier League experience has come in the form of Ross Barkley and Marvelous Nkamaba but they most they spent on a player was the £5m paid to secure Ryan Giles from Wolves - it’s means that this season is going to be an incredible tough task for Rob Edwards’ side.

If anything, Everton will only be in an improved outfit. They’ve allowed fringe players to leave and recruited three players thus far, plus welcomed back loan-ee’s in the form of Jarrad Branthwaite - who is expected to be a key figure - as well as Andre Gomes and Dele Alli.