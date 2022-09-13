Everton face West Ham United in the Premier League after their game against Arsenal was postponed.

Everton have uploaded footage from a recent training session at their Finch Farm base.

The Toffees were without a game last weekend, with their trip to Arsenal postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Now Frank Lampard's side prepare to welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park.

From the footage, here are some of the things we spotted.

DCL sharp

Everton have felt the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the opening six matches of the season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

While performances have been solid, for the most part, the Blues have lacked a cutting edge.

Just four goals have been scored so far. In truth, it's a significant reason why Everton still await a first Premier League victory of the season.

But having Calvert-Lewin available will be seismic. The striker picked up a knee injury on the eve of the campaign, which was a hammer blow for Lampard.

There's always some concern when a player is returning from injury - especially as Calvert-Lewin was ravaged with issues last term.

But the England international was sharp in the final third. During shooting practice, he was captured crashing all four shots home.

That bodes well as Everton require added firepower.

Maupay morish

Another who was finding the net regularly was Neal Maupay.

Signed from Brighton, there have been some questions raised about his goalscoring record in the Premier League.

Maupay netted a total of 26 goals in 102 top-flight games for the Seagulls - having plundered 25 Championship goals for Brentford in 2018-19.

But the Frenchman has shown, in training at least, he's capable of rounding off opportunities with composure - as well as in the Premier League in the past.

Having spurned a gilt-edged chance to become the hero in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, Maupay will now be hoping to get off the mark at Goodison sooner rather than later.

Youngster involved

Training often sees young players joining in to supplement the squad.

Given the fairly lengthy injury list at Goodison Park, it was no surprise to that the likes of Stanley Mills - who has been on the bench for five league games this season - and Reece Welch were involved.

But it was a ringing endorsement that 16-year-old Ishe Samuels-Smith was also called up for duty.

The England under-17 international is a first-year scholar and plays as a left-back.

He was linked with Chelsea in the summer but stayed with Everton.

Samuels-Smith's progress is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Coleman’s Gana delight

Seamus Coleman has royal blue coursing through his veins.

The Everton captain only wants what's best for the club - and for top players to be signed.

It's why Coleman would have been delighted more than most when Idrissa Gana Gueye returned to the Blues on deadline day from PSG.

During his first spell at Everton, Gueye established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Since leaving three years ago, the Toffees have missed his tenacity and quality in the middle of the park.

It's why Coleman, heading out for training, made an exception to get a photo with Gueye and Maupay.

"I never do that, it's because Gana's back," he enthused.