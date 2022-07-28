Dwight McNeil reveals key reason why he has joined Everton from Burnley

Everton have made their third summer signing ahead of the new Premier League season.

Everton new boy Dwight McNeil has said the opportunity to work under Frank Lampard is something that has attracted him to the club and he believes he will help him ‘improve’ his game.

The Toffees have swooped to sign the winger from Burnley following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

McNeil, 22, has penned a five-year contract with the Merseyside club.

He has become their third acquisition of this transfer window behind defenders James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre.

The Rochdale-born man has spoken for the first time after sealing his switch to Everton and has hailed the influence of Lampard, as per the club’s official website:

“It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is.

“Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it. He knows me as a player, as does [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans.

“I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game.

“I am a direct runner with the ball. I like to get on the ball, cut inside and create chances for the team. I want to help the team as best as I can, work hard and do the defensive side of the game, too.”

Latest addition

McNeil started his career in the North West with Manchester United before switching to Burnley as a youngster in 2014.

He then rose up through the ranks at Turf Moor and broke into the Clarets’ first-team in the 2018/19 campaign.

The attacker has since made 147 appearances for the Lancashire outfit in all competitions and has chipped in with seven goals.

McNeil believes Lampard can help get his statistics up and it will be interesting to see if he is able to provide more goals and assists during his time at Goodison Park now.