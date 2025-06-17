Everton add 14-cap Netherlands international to transfer shortlist - report

Everton are among the clubs linked with Man City’s Kyle Walker but have alternative targets.

Everton have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist to bolster their right-back options.

David Moyes is aiming to strengthen the position in the summer transfer window. Jake O’Brien operated in the role magnificently during the second half of the season following Moyes’ return as manager, with the Toffees securing a 13th-place finish. O’Brien is a natural centre-back, though.

Ashley Young departed Everton at the end of his contract, having been offered fresh terms. Seamus Coleman has also been offered a new deal but he was plagued by injury issues through the 2024-25 season and will not be someone to be relied on week in, week out.

And while Nathan Patterson is under contract for another year, he has endured a difficult three-and-a-half years on Merseyside since signing from Rangers in January 2022.

According to the Guardian, Everton have a quartet of Premier League players on their radar. The most high-profile name is Kyle Walker, who has fallen out of favour at Manchester City. Walker has won the Premier League six times and the Champions League during his career but spend the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan. He has been omitted from City’s squad for the Club World Cup this summer. Walker, who has been capped 96 times for England, would add experience but is now aged 35. It is reported that Walker could leave the Etihad Stadium for free despite having a year remaining on his contract.

The Blues are also suggested to have a trio of agents they’re keen on. Moyes signed Vladimir Coufal when he was West Ham United manager, with the pair winning the Europa Conference League in 2023. The Hammers also reached the Europa League semi-final the previous year.

Kyle Walker-Peters has departed Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League. The 28-year-old is capable of playing in both full-back roles, with Everton only having one senior left-back under contract in Vitalii Mykolenko.

In addition, Kenny Tete is another said to be tracked by Everton. The 14-cap Netherlands international is out of contract at Fulham. Talks have been ongoing with the Cottagers about fresh terms but BBC Sport reported in April that Tete ‘seeks improved pay on a two or three-year deal’. The 29-year-old has spent that past five years at the West London outfit after joining from Lyon, making 119 appearances. Tete came through the ranks at Dutch giants Ajax.

Everton are set to have a busy transfer window, with several positions needing to be bolstered. A striker is one of their main priorities, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin closing on on a departure at the end of his contract. Villarreal forward Thierno Barry and Stuttgart’s Nick Waltemade are among those who are coveted.

The Toffees require additional wide options, with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returning to Leeds United and Napoli respectively after spending last season on loan. In addition, Jordan Pickford is the only senior goalkeeper on the books after the exits of Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic. Midfield and central defence could also be strengthened.