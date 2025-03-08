David Moyes has sent challenges to three Everton players ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Moyes has challenged his Everton wingers to start contributing in the final third.

The Toffees head into tonight’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games. Everton have propelled themselves out of a relegation battle, with Moyes carrying out a magnificent job since returning to the Goodison Park hot seat. His achievements are made more remarkable given the number of injuries to attacking players Everton have had.

They will travel to Wolves without four forwards in Iliman Ndiaye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and Armando Broja. But they have found ways to win, with Beto stepping up when leading the line. However, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who currently occupy the wing positions, have yet to record a goal or assist between them in the league this season. Moyes has insisted that has to improve.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Scot said: “Let's be fair, you won't have longevity if you're not getting any assists or any goals. You have to find ways of coming up with those numbers.

“Those two are attacking players. Both of them have done well but I need goals and assists from them. They have both done a really good job in the last few weeks but those are part of the games we are waiting to improve on.”

‘Needs to step up’

Another player who Moyes has laid down the gauntlet to is Nathan Patterson. The right-back joined Everton from Rangers for a fee of £11 million three years ago and was regarded as an exciting prospect. But his progress has been stuttering on Merseyside through a mixture of injury and not being able to nail down a regular starting spot.

Patterson is now recovered from a hamstring issue but finds Jake O’Brien - who is a centre-half by trade - occupying his position. Moyes has admitted it is time for his compatriot Patterson to ‘step up’ for Everton as well as for Scotland.

The former Manchester United and West Ham supremo added: “He's been here a couple of years now and I know he needs to step up - and I want him to step up. He's Scottish as well and we need all the players we can. We need him to step up and I'm hoping in the next month or two, we get a chance to work a bit closer with him.

“He has had a few injuries. Those are bits you miss out in training and coaching and opportunities to be around the group and get to know him a bit better. He has come up a couple of times but he needs to step up.”