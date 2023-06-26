Mason Holgate has endured a tough spell in his career and could be about to leave on loan.

Everton have reportedly agreed a deal to send Mason Holgate on loan to newly-promoted Sheffield United. The defender struggled for regular game time last season, with Sean Dyche handing the 26-year-old just four appearances from February onwards.

According to Football Insider , Everton have agreed to let Holgate go, with both Nottingham Forest and The Blades listed as interested parties. He has two years left on his current deal and his potential exit will help the Toffees trim down their current wage bill.

Everton have already allowed Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Conor Coady, Asmir Begovic, Ruben Vinagre, Andros Townsend and Neils Nkounkou to leave. There’s still question marks alongside the likes of Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms and Amadou Onana.

Versatile defender Holgate is capable of playing all across the backline, which has been a real asset in the past but he played less than 600 minutes last season. The 2021/22 season was a stark contrast to that. He enjoyed 23 starts and nearly 2,500 minutes in total across all competitions but now it looks like he will have to prove his worth away from Goodison Park.

A chance to revive his career?

Holgate earned plenty of experience as a young defender playing across League 1 and the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley before going onto record 126 Premier League appearances to date.

The proposed loan deal would strengthen newly-promoted Sheffield United, who could be a direct rival to Everton. Their financial situation is a factor, but the nature of the short-term move shows Everton hold a belief in the player’s future at the club.

