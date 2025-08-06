Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Man City winger Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Jack Grealish’s former manager has suggested that the Manchester City winger has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League - handing Everton transfer hope.

Having joined for £100 million from Aston Villa in 2021, the winger has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and FA Cup for City. However, Grealish has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, he started only seven league games and was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace at Wembley. Grealish was also omitted from City’s squad for the Club World Cup.

Grealish will be hoping to get his career back on track and try to break into the England squad for next year’s World Cup. To achieve that, he will need to be playing regular football in the 2025-26 campaign.

Everton are among the clubs who are keen to sign the 29-year-old. The Toffees are open to a loan deal, although Serie A champions Napoli are also said to have tabled an offer and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked.

Dean Smith, who was in charge of Grealish at Villa, is now at the helm of Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. At a press conference, Smith was asked whether he has had discussions about signing a player of the calibre of Lionel Messi, who represents Inter Miami, or Son Hueng-min - who is set to join Los Angeles FC from Tottenham Hotspur - for the North Carolina-based outfit.

Smith quipped he speaks to Grealish every week to try to coax him Stateside - but it has been ruled out. Smith said: “I have been on to Jack Grealish every week since I’ve been here about coming over but he has got unfinished business there. It doesn’t help when the team you’re playing for, you’ve won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup and a League Cup. We would love to (sign a big-hitter) but it has got to be the right one.”

Everton transfer plans

Everton have so far been unable to bolster their wide options despite being in need of doing so. The Toffees have been priced out of a move for Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, while they had a bid turned down for Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais.

David Moyes’ side’s pursuit of Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling has proved fruitless so far. Everton have made bids but the Saints are reportedly holding out for a fee of £45 million plus £5 million in easily achievable bonuses and a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

The Blues are closing in on signing midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £25 million.

Speaking after Everton’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League Summer Series, Moyes said: “I think there will be deals next week, I think there will be. I think we are getting much closer. I have got to say, I thought that four or five weeks ago, as well. But, obviously, we are getting near the tickly bits and have got to get some things done.

“We know we have to make several additions and we know that. Even for the numbers and we might have people in the squad where we put them out on loan or other things. We are needing, generally, to add to the squad and need to get some of the main players in quickly. I have been saying it from near enough when we finished against Newcastle United that we have to get it done. I generally feel we should be further down but, in the main, it looks as if we’re getting closer and hopefully a few things might come to fruition this week.

“If I didn’t, I’d have to be confident of what we have got and getting results. But it’s not that easy in the Premier League. You can see that we need a lot. We have got a lot of things we have to do to get better.”