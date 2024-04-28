There is a certain degree of uncertainty surrounding the ownership on both sides of the Merseyside divide as change is awaited in the boardrooms of Everton and Liverpool.

For the Toffees, with Premier League status now assured, the focus will now turn towards the prolonged takeover process involving 777 Partners - although there have been some concerns over the group’s ability to formally take control despite reportedly loaning the club around £200m.

The major change at Anfield will come in the dugout as Jurgen Klopp’s successful managerial reign comes to a close and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is in line to replace the German after a compensation package was reportedly agreed with the Dutch champions. However, Liverpool’s owners are said to have been open to selling a stake in the club over the last two years.

But as it stands, how does the net wealth of Everton and Liverpool compare to their Premier League rivals? We look at the facts and figures with the help of Planet Football.

1 . Burnley — Alan Pace Reported net worth: Unknown

2 . Luton Town — David Wilkinson Reported net worth: £25.74 million

3 . Sheffield United — Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud Reported net worth: £158 million