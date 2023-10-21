Everton have been praised for their application during their narrow Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Former Everton star James McFadden has told his old club to take the positives from their Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool. It was a close affair at Anfield thanks, in large part, to Everton’s defensive efforts, with the Toffees holding on for dear life after Ashley Young’s first-half red card.

Young was sent off for a second yellow card, and Everton felt hard done by, particularly after referee Craig Pawson failed to show consistency during the second half when an already booked Ibrahima Konate got away with a second yellow card for a blatant trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, Everton held on until the 75th minute when Mo Salah converted a stonewall penalty. The Egyptian also went on to make it two deep in stoppage time when Sean Dyche’s men began committing bodies forward.

It will be a hard one for Everton to take, particularly given the decisions - they will feel - went against them, but former star McFadden believes his former club still have plenty to be happy with despite the derby day defeat. “Everton played reasonably well. Defended resolutely, had chances on the break, and made it difficult for Liverpool,” he told BBC Sport.

“The red card changes the game in a way, from the point of view of being down a player, and then the decision not to send off Konate also potentially influences the outcome of the game too.