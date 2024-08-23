Talks have been stop-start over a potential swoop for the 27-year-old Spanish midfielder, eager to leave PSG after a drop in game time. L’Equipe claims Villa have held multiple discussions with PSG. | Getty Images for Qatar Airways

Everton FC transfer news: The search for a midfield signing goes on for Everton.

Everton are pushing for a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, according to reports.

The Spaniard has huge experience in La Liga with Valencia having played 226 times before moving the Parc des Princes in 2022. Since then, he’s failed to establish himself as a key figure in midfield and is currently being pushed for an exit after the addition of Joao Neves this summer from Benfica.

According to L’Equipe, Soler is set to exit and will be left out of PSG’s squad when they face Montpellier this weekend. They’ve also reported the Hammers are close to a deal worth around £22m. Yet, Sky German’s Florian Plettenberg has reassured Everton fans that no deal has been agreed for either club but if he does leave it will be in a permanent deal - and not a loan.

He reported late yesterday on the transfer story, taking to X: “Excl | Everton, also exploring deal to sign Carlos #Soler! 27 y/o has been on their list for a long time. Interest is concrete. And Everton have also made contact with Paris Saint-Germain. #EFC But: West Ham still there and planning the next steps as #WHUFC want to sign Soler until Deadline Day. At this stage, #PSG want to sell Soler. No plans about a straight loan.”

Following up again early today, he confirmed both clubs are pushing to sign to midfielder. Julen Lopetegui’s side have welcome multiple additions this summer including Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fulkrug. If he joins the London club, he would be a back-up for Lucas Pacqueta but he would more than be a certain starter for Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Given he is a two-time league champion and used to playing for clubs challenging at the higher end of league tables, Everton will most likely struggle to convince the midfielder to come to Merseyside. The Hammers don’t have European football which will make it harder for him feature more regularly but it looks to be a more attractive option at the current time.