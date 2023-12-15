Everton announce official date of move to Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton's new ground has been in construction for the last few years and is set to be a marvel on Merseyside.

A general aerial view of the Bramley Moore Dock (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Everton have officially announced that they will be moving into their new ground Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of the 2025/26 season.

That means that the 2024/25 season will the final full season at Goodison Park, a stadium which has been their home since 1892. The 52,888-capacity is currently on schedule and work is set to be completed late next year ahead of the 2025 opening.

According to Everton's official website, club officials discussed the decision with the club's Fan Advisory Board at their latest meeting and the Interim CEO and Chief Stadium Development Officer Colin Chong confirmed the date on his blog earlier today. Furthermore, he also wrote that the club has elected for a summer 2025 move after considering numerous commercial, logistical, sporting and fan-related factors and he also said that the move would also allow for Goodison to be given "a fitting send-off".

In terms of further information, it is said that test events, some involving fans, will be conducted throughout next season and there are likely to be a number of friendlies at the dockside stadium before competitive fixtures take place as they prepare for the official opening.

Interim CEO Colin Chong said: "Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay. It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey, which was completed by almost 10,000 Evertonians.