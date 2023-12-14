The Everton manager will be hoping to earn another victory as he faces his former club on Saturday.

Everton predicted line-up vs. Burnley: Three changes as two key players miss out

Everton boss Sean Dyche was pleased to confirm there were no new injury concerns ahead of his side's trip to face Burnley this weekend.

The Toffees secured their third victory in just over a week last time out as they swept aside a faltering Chelsea side 2-0 at Goodison Park to make it nine wins in 13 games - a run of form that has thrusted them four points clear of 18th-place Luton Town.

Dyche will return to Turf Moor for the first time since departing the club in 2022 after 10 years at the club and will face a side that have only managed to beat Sheffield United and Luton since returning to the Premier League.

With Everton favourites to continue their strong form, here's the latest team news from Dyche's press conference at Finch Farm.

Everton team news:

Everton are already without the suspended duo of Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye as both players picked up their fifth yellow card of the season in the win over Chelsea and both miss out here as a result.

That gives Dyche an interesting conundrum at centre-back, as he is tasked with calling upon either Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane. With reports of Keane having a niggle, Dyche cleared up any questions by saying the 30-year-old trained today ahead of the game and granted there are no issues tomorrow he will be 'back in the thinking'.

Outside of that, he revealed that Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young will not be available, despite the former returning against Chelsea off the bench after a lengthy lay-off. But Young played just 41 minutes last time out before being brought off and Dyche is 'hoping for a quick recovery' from the duo, with Nathan Patterson set to start in that position.

Outside of that, he reported no new concerns. Although, he did report that Dele Alli is still on the grass and working well but he is no nearer returning to competitive action. One player who is close is Andre Gomes; the Portuguese midfielder recently played 65 minutes for the U21 side and Dyche revealed he could feature this weekend.

Burnley team news: