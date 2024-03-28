Everton are reportedly 'firmly' in the race to sign Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old left winger has been a bit-part player for the Turin club this season, totalling less than 600 minutes in total despite 19 appearances. Originally developed at Chelsea across nine years before making the move to Italy in 2020 and he has been part of every England junior side from U15 to U21.

According to Football Insider, Everton are among a number of clubs which include Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham who are all vying to sign the England U21 international this summer. His deal expires in 2025 and due to the Italian club's financial issues, English clubs will be hoping to sign him at a cut-price deal. Plus, it is said that Spurs and Everton are 'long-term admirers' stipulating that they could both push this summer for a move.

He displayed his quality in his latest outing for the England U21 side, as they romped to a 7-0 win over Luxembourg in their Euro 2025 qualification game on Tuesday night. Scoring twice, his two well-taken goals were his first for the U21 side under Lee Carsley, as he netted alongside Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who both recorded braces, while Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also got on the scoresheet.

Not only were both goals brilliant finishes, but one was a left-footed strike into the top corner and the second was a powerful header, showcasing he has the ability to score different type of goals. Moreover, he featured as a left-back on the night and he can play across those roles, including as a left wing-back.