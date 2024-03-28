Liverpool's Premier League title rivals have seven huge doubts for Arsenal clash

Liverpool's title rivals will face off in a huge clash at the Eithad Stadium this weekend as Manchester City face Arsenal.

The Reds drew against Pep Guardiola's side before the international break as the two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield while Arsenal recorded a late victory over Brentford. As it stands, the table sees the Gunners sit top ahead of Liverpool by virtue of a superior goal difference and City sit just one point behind.

As the two title contenders face each other this weekend, it gives Liverpool, who face Brighton at Anfield, a chance to gain some ground on one or both sides if they can secure a win. A draw would be the ideal result for Liverpool as it would mean they would sit three points ahead of City and two ahead of Arsenal. But City's task could be made all the more difficult due to their extensive injury list which is threatening their chances.

Guardiola has to contend with up to seven injury doubts - including key star Kevin De Bruyne. Also rumoured to miss out this weekend is defensive trio Kyle Walker, John Stones and Manuel Akanji, with all three suffering injuries while on international duty. On top of that, Jack Grealish and Matheus Nunes are facing a race against time to be fit and goalkeeper Ederson may not be ready after coming in the draw with Liverpool.