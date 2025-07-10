An aerial view shows Everton football club's new Bramley Moore Dock stadium, during a test event friendly football match between Everton U18s and Wigan U18s, in Liverpool, north west England on February 17, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton have completed a deal for a new striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin departed from the club

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have completed the signing of Thierno Barry from La Liga outfit Villarreal for an undisclosed fee, previously reported to be around £27.5m.

The former FC Basel man has penned a four-year deal with the Toffees after netting 11 goals in the Spanish top flight last term and helping Villareal qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was part of the France side at the Under-21 Euros over the summer and has now made his way to Merseyside to complete his switch to Everton. He has given up the chance to play in the Champions League to sign for David Moyes’ side - already showing a great sense of commitment to the Toffees.

His arrival follows the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has left Merseyside following the conclusion of his contract. Barry first caught the attention of FC Basel in 2022/23 after scoring 20 goals for Beveren in the Belgian second tier. He netted 12 times in the Swiss Super League the following campaign to earn a move to Villareal.

Thierno Barry reflects on Everton move

"I'm very happy," Barry told evertontv. "It's very exciting to be here. I just can't wait to start and I hope to start very quickly.

"Everton is a big club in the Premier League. They have a good history and good players have played here, like Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku. When I was young I liked to watch these players, now I want to do like these players who have gone before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had good conversations with the manager. He told me I have the quality to play in the Premier League. He wants to do good work with me. He wants to help me on my road and I felt the sincerity with him so that's why I chose to come here as well.”

Below are some of the photos from Barry’s signing day at Everton, ranging from his medical to his contract signing with pictures of him also taking in the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

David Moyes’ verdict on Thierno Barry move

Speaking of the player’s move to Everton, manager David Moyes said: "We are delighted to have brought Thierno to the Club. We see lots of potential and we are hoping for good things from him.

"We will give him plenty of time to settle in and we are looking forward to getting started working with him as soon as possible. I'm hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks."

Barry’s arrival follows a permanent deal for Charly Alcaraz. He spent the second half of last campaign on loan at the Toffees from Brazilian side Flamengo.