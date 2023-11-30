The Everton boss has been at the club since January and his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Sean Dyche. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Everton manager Sean Dyche has shut down reports that contract talks with the club have stalled.

A report from the Daily Mail earlier this week claimed that Everton's 10-point punishment has 'delayed' contract extension talks as it's claimed the Toffees chiefs hope that he'll lead them into a new era after the stadium move.

It also claimed that talks are being put on hold and that the deal has stalled over various financial issues. But the Everton boss was quick to shut down such claims as false.

"I don't know where that's come from." He claimed. "Someone did send me that but that is the least of my concerns as it stands. There's a bit going on, I'm parking any of that talk and cracking on with the team."

As it stands, his current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. By then, the club should have moved into their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock and the current focus is avoiding relegation so the club can begin life at their new 52,888-seater stadium in the top-flight with Dyche at the helm.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, he was quizzed over the stresses of the current situation at the club, after facing potentially another relegation battle after their 10-point deduction.

"Since I got here it has been an interesting 10 months or so, I would suggest it is no more draining than some of the other stuff we've been through. But we have come through, worked our way through. Myself, the staff, the team and the fans have all played their part.

"We've got to continue to do it, keep working hard and find our way through it, the latest setback there might be help on the way - we don't know, if there's an appeal we don't know how that will play out.