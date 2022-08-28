Chelsea are preparing a £60 million bid for the 21-year-old winger.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are braced for a £60 million bid from Chelsea for winger Anthony Gordon before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday.

The 21-year-old underlined his quality with a well-taken goal in the Toffees 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon is off the mark for the season

Racing on to a through-ball from summer signing Conor Coady the Everton Academy graduate took a touch before calmly finishing past Bees keeper David Raya to notch his first goal of the season.

It was the type of display that made Lampard reiterate his desire to keep the talented youngster at Goodison Park and urge the club to rebuff an improved offer from the Blues.

"It was a great run, great timing and a great pass, and his composure was great,” said Lampard.

"I’m delighted for him and thought his all-round performance was great. There’s pressure on him and I thought he handled it brilliantly."

Lampard added: "He’s a level of player at 21 years of age, with what he showed last year, everyone is talking about and clubs are interested in him, and have had a nibble at him.

"But he’s our player so I don’t come away from today thinking ‘oh dear that’s made someone keen to pay more millions for him’. I come away thinking ‘he’s an Everton player and I want him to stay. Simple."

Gordon went over to the away fans at the end of the match with Brentford and it is being interpreted as a wave goodbye in some quarters.