Everton boss Frank Lampard makes Anthony Gordon admission amid Chelsea transfer links

Everton boss provides the latest transfer update.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has said Chelsea target Anthony Gordon has a ‘huge value’ to his team.

The winger has been linked with a departure but remains at Goodison Park with the transfer window ending at the end of the month.

Gordon, 21, broke into the Toffees’ team last season and made 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals from the wing.

He is in Everton’s squad for this weekend as they prepare to face newly promoted Nottingham Forest at home.

‘Huge value’...

As far as Lampard is concerned, nothing has changed in regards to Gordon’s situation at the club.

The former Chelsea manager has provided this update on his future in his pre-Forest press conference:

“He has got a huge value to the team for me at Everton. We saw that in his progress last season when I got here, and felt that on the pitch. He’s a massive player in the squad.

“He’s a huge valuable asset for the club, one that we’ve developed ourselves and has come through.

“There’s a link to the fans, a link to the club, that’s the story of Anthony Gordon.

“He’s in the squad for tomorrow, any chats I have with him will remain private. I’m not going to sit here and talk about those.”

Everton situation

Gordon is under contract at Everton until June 2025 meaning his side are under no financial pressure to cash in on him yet.

The youngster has risen up through the academy ranks of the Merseyside club and was handed his senior debut back in December 2017 in a Europa League clash against Apollon.