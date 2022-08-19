The surprise Everton ‘hijack’ that almost thwarted big-money transfer

Latest Everton transfer news includes reports of a failed pursuit.

Everton reportedly made a last-minute bid to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Toffees have already completed loan deals for Sporting left-back Ruben Vinagre and Wolves centre-back Conor Coady as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his defensive ranks.

The Toffees boss also secured permanent deals for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Burnley duo Dwight McNeill and James Tarkowski at a reported total cost of around £52million.

Lampard and the Goodison Park hierarchy are continuing in their efforts to strengthen their squad with the summer transfer window now in its final fortnight.

And Telegraph journalist John Percy has claimed Everton made a last-ditch bid to add England Under-21 star Gibbs-White to their ranks prior to the completion of his move to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

He tweeted: “Late drama on the Morgan Gibbs-White deal.

“Everton were pushing very hard to hijack it last night and matched the £25m fee paid by Forest. Ultimately, MGW wanted to play for Steve Cooper again and deal with Forest too far down the line. Forest play Everton on Saturday.”

Lampard has spoken recently of the need to add further new faces to his squad in a bid to avoid another season of struggle.

Speaking during the pre-season tour of the United States, he said: “There is no doubt about it. When you think of where we were last year, we have lost a big player in Richarlison, we wish him well, but our club now continues.

“We know there is a void in forward areas, we are short in numbers there. Also, through the team there are things I want to strengthen and I can be honest about that, because a club like Everton has to have a competitive squad.”

Gibbs-White could make his Forest debut when Steve Cooper’s side visit Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon after the 22-year-old became Forest’s 16th signing of the summer transfer window on Friday morning.

The Premier League newcomers will reportedly pay an initial fee of around £25million, with a further £17million coming in add-ons in the future.