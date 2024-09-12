Everton CEO reacts to John Textor's takeover update as club statement released
Everton interim CEO Colin Chong has released an official club statement regarding John Textor’s potential takeover.
The American businessman has been granted exclusivity to proceed with a potential takeover to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club. Textor is optimistic about completing a deal before the November 30 deadline but he needs to sell his 45% stake in Crystal Palace because of Premier League rules.
In an interview with Sky Sports, he claimed: "We have 14 groups interested in Palace who are very qualified and we have five that went to the next level and now we have two who have made good bids while there is also the possibility that our partners might still want it as they love the club as much as I do.
"We're into the final week or two of knowing who the buyer will be. The contract I have with Farhad gives us a lot of time for that as November 30 is our deadline set to make sure we can complete it.”
In response, the full Chong club statement reads: ‘The club is aware of the comments made by John Textor in relation to a potential purchase of the club. While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr Textor to formalise any deal with him there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction.
‘Accordingly, the comments made by Mr Textor merely represent his personal view on club matters. Everyone at the club is staying focussed on providing the best support possible to Sean and the squad as we head into the weekend's fixture. The club will provide updates in respect of new investment when there is material news to communicate to supporters and other stakeholders - and this will be done through official club channels.’
