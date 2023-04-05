Everton confirm defender has signed new long term contract

Everton captain Megan Finnigan has agreed a new long term contract with the Women’s Super League club.

The Everton defender has agreed a new long term contract with the club after the Toffees announced she had committed her future to the club until the end of June 2026.

A product of the Everton Academy, the 25-year-old defender is Everton longest serving player having first joined the club at the age of and has been a stand out performer for Brian Sorensen’s vastly improved side who are on course for a top six finish.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this club” she told EvertonTV.

“I’ve been here for a very long time and this contract will extend that stay even further. With the length of the contract I’ve signed, that tells me how much the club values me and wants me, which is massive as a player. I’m so thankful I have been able to achieve my dream of being a footballer and for it to be at Everton.”

Scoring twice in 14 appearances this term, the versatile defender first broke into the Everton side as a midfielder but has shown clear signs of progression in defence under head coach Sorensen, where she has flourished alongside the likes of Sweden international Nathalie Björn.

“I want to be remembered as an Everton legend. If you look at past Everton players, legends who have played women’s football and have gone on to do amazing things in their career. A lot of them started out at Everton” said Finnigan.

“I want to stay here as long as the Club values me and as long as I continue to develop as a player. For me, it was a no-brainer to sign this new deal. I feel like I’ve had a really good season so far in terms of consistency,” she added.

“A lot of things have changed, Brian coming in is the obvious one. He’s brought a new lease of life into the team.

“It’s a really exciting journey that we’re on. We’ve made a lot of progress this year, but we have much more progress we want to make. That’s another reason why I signed - I want to be part of it. Under Brian this year, we play a style of football that suits me in terms of keeping the ball and playing in possession.”

And Everton Sorensen was equally as delighted, adding: “We are really pleased to extend Megan’s contract. She is one of our homegrown players who knows exactly what it means to represent this great club.

“Megan has been excellent this season. She’s played a lot of games and she’s the type of player we want in our squad for our playing style. I’m delighted I can continue to work with her and play a part of improving her as a player even further.”

