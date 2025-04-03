Everton confirm new injury blow and sweating on two players ahead of Arsenal clash

Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Everton have a new injury concern ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

The Toffees’ nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end following a 1-0 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. Diogo Jota’s 57th-minute strike proved decisive, although Everton were adamant the goal should not have stood. They claimed Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was interfering with play in an offside position beforehand.

Everton also spurned a major chance in the first half, with Beto striking the post with a one-on-one opportunity. David Moyes’ wait for a win goes on and now the Blues face a swift turnaround. They have another tough test in store when Arsenal visit Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm BST).

Against Liverpool, there was the good news that Iliman Ndiaye returned to the match-day squad. Everton’s eight-goal talisman missed almost two months with a knee injury but managed to come off the bench for a cameo.

However, there was no Jesper Lindstrom at Anfield. The on-loan Napoli winger was unavailable because of a groin strain, with Charly Alcaraz again featuring on the left flank. Everton are now sweating on whether Lindstrom can be fit to face second-placed Arsenal.

It will also be intriguing to see whether Dwight McNeil is included among the substitutes. The versatile forward has scored four goals and recorded three assists this season. But McNeil has not made an appearance since 4 December because of a knee problem and underwent surgery in February. The former Burnley man has returned to training but given the length of his absence, he may need more time to build up fitness and might not be risked.

On the Liverpool loss, Everton boss Moyes said: “We're off the back of nine undefeated so the players had no reason not to believe we would have a chance. We just never got control of the game.

“When we did get the chance to play we didn't play particularly well with the ball or not as well as we need. But, we're just trying to get better. If you'd given me this position, as we've said many times, eight weeks ago or so, I'd have snapped your hand off for it. I actually think we've had to play Liverpool twice in a month or so now and I think we've given them pretty good games.”

Arsenal team news

Arsenal, meanwhile, are due to check the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber. The defensive duo limped off in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Fulham earlier this week. In addition, Ben White was also unavailable because of a knee injury and Riccardo Calafiori will miss out against Everton because of a similar issue.