Everton confirm plans for Frank Lampard replacement as four others leave club

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager and a number of the club’s backroom staff have also exited.

The Toffees have confirmed that Lampard has been relieved of his duties after just shy of a year in the hot seat. Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday which left them joint-bottom of the Premier League table.

The Blues have 18 games to save their perpetual Premier League status - and believed Lampard could not achieve that for a second time. The former Chelsea midfielder guided Everton to safety last season after succeeding Rafa Benitez as boss.

The Toffees stayed up after a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, which led to Lampard celebrating in the directors’ box. But Everton’s struggles have continued this campaign.

Although Lampard has had negotiate difficult financial circumstances, results have left the Blues in a precarious position. Everton have won just one of their past 12 league games - and only three all season - and are currently two points adrift of safety.

The club has confirmed that the process to find Lampard’s replacement is now underway.

An Everton statement said: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as senior men’s first-team manager today.

“Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

“The club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.”