Allan was sent off during Everton’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has claimed that Everton could be charged for ‘failing to control their players’ after Allan received a red card against Newcastle United.

And Halsey feels the Toffees may have a case to get the Brazilian's sending off overturned.

Background

Allan was bizarrely given his marching orders in Everton's 1-0 victory over Newcastle last night.

The midfielder was initially issued a yellow card for a cynical foul on Magpies forward Allan Saint-Maximin.

However, following a VAR review, referee Craig Pawson changed his mind and dished out a red to Allan for serious foul play in the 83rd minute.

Everton were understandably incensed by the decision. Toffees manager Frank Lampard and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe both thought the tackle deserved only a caution.

Speaking to caughtoffside.com, Halsey believes that VAR referee Stuart Attwell 're-refereed' the challenge made by Allan and the Blues’ appeal could bear fruit.

But the 60-year-old also claimed remonstrations from some of Everton’s players could lead to a charge.

What’s been said

Halsey said: “Craig Pawson was in a fantastic position. He was right there and as soon as the challenge went in, he cautioned the player for a reckless challenge. Looking at it, I thought ‘yeah, that’s right’, but you’ve got to ask yourself ‘is that, or was that a clear and obvious error by Pawson?’

“He’s right there, great position, pulls out a yellow card and cautions Allan. No one complained, they just got on with it but then all of a sudden, Stuart Attwell is reviewing the situation.

“When you’re looking at that and Attwell is looking at it so long, he took a long time to make up his mind – a long time.

“So that told me that it was not a clear and obvious error. If you’re looking at an incident so many times, you’ll get out of it whatever you want to get out of it. So I think Attwell has re-refereed that.

“I think also whether Frank Lampard and Everton appeal that red card, they may have a case because of the positioning of Pawson during that incident and obviously has Attwell re-refereed that incident? – I believe he has.

“But as I said before, yes it is subjective, some will say ‘yes’, some will say ‘no’ - so it’s not a clear and obvious error. But also I think Allan could face further charges because once he has been sent off, he has to leave the field of play, he’s then gone back to remonstrate with Pawson.

“Then, as he’s walking off the field of play, he remonstrates with Mike Dean, the fourth official, so he could face further charges.