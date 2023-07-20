Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Everton could be set for huge boost as striker ‘threatens’ to not play for club again

Everton’s opening opponents in the 2023-24 season are Fulham - with Aleksandar Mitrovic unhappy.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 08:14 BST

Everton could be handed a potential boost for their opening Premier League 2023-24 fixture.

The Toffees will raise the curtain to the new campaign with a clash against Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday 12 August.

Certainly, Sean Dyche's side will be hoping for a positive start after narrowly avoided relegation in the past two years. They were also beaten 3-1 by the Cottagers when the two sides met in April.

Most Popular

Fulham punched well above their weight in their first season back in the top flight and secured a 10th-place finish. Aleksandar Mitrovic proved a talismanic presence as he scored 15 goals in all competitions for Marco Silva's outfit.

However, Mitrovic has been the subject of interest - like an array of Premier League players - from Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window. Fulham have reportedly turned down bids from Al-Hilal as they value the striker at around £52 million.

Mitrovi, 27, is keen to move to the Gulf state, however. And Sky Sports News reports that he has told family members he will 'never play for Fulham again' because he's being blocked of a switch.

It is suggested that Mitrovic will reluctantly take part in the Cottagers' pre-season tour of America although his agent wants the club's asking price to be lowered to between between £35-£45 million. Sky Sports News also claims that there are doubts about Mitrovic’s ‘willingness to play in the opening game of the Premier League season’.

Related topics:FulhamAleksandar MitrovicPremier LeagueSean Dyche