Everton could be set for huge boost as striker ‘threatens’ to not play for club again

Everton could be handed a potential boost for their opening Premier League 2023-24 fixture.

The Toffees will raise the curtain to the new campaign with a clash against Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday 12 August.

Certainly, Sean Dyche's side will be hoping for a positive start after narrowly avoided relegation in the past two years. They were also beaten 3-1 by the Cottagers when the two sides met in April.

Fulham punched well above their weight in their first season back in the top flight and secured a 10th-place finish. Aleksandar Mitrovic proved a talismanic presence as he scored 15 goals in all competitions for Marco Silva's outfit.

However, Mitrovic has been the subject of interest - like an array of Premier League players - from Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window. Fulham have reportedly turned down bids from Al-Hilal as they value the striker at around £52 million.

Mitrovi, 27, is keen to move to the Gulf state, however. And Sky Sports News reports that he has told family members he will 'never play for Fulham again' because he's being blocked of a switch.

