Everton could earn mid-season transfer boost as 15-goal free agent emerges as target

Everton are reportedly one of six Premier League clubs who are monitoring the ongoing situation with Al-Ittihad winger Jota.

The former Celtic star was a hit in Scotland under Ange Postecoglou and he earned a somewhat shock move to join the Saudi Arabian revolution this summer, joining Al-Ittihad.

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Karim Benzema, Fabinho and N’Golo Kante, while also making a huge wage, sounded like a great proposition right? Unfortunately for Jota, he has been left out of Al Ittihad’s squad list for league matches, leaving his future in doubt at the club just two months after signing.

According to 90min, the Toffees could consider a move for the forward after he was left out of Al Ittihad’s squad but they face competition from a whole host of clubs including Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, West Ham, Celtic and Tottenham.

He could potentially be released from his current contract, which would leave him as a free agent for any club to sign.

However, it’s reported that Al-Ittihad could also hold onto Jota until January to make a fee from his exit and they are likely to be forced to accept a loss on the £25m they paid for him in the summer.

Despite being left out of the squad, seemingly he didn’t impress in the 133 minutes of action in the Saudi Pro League; he even netted during a 3-0 win over Al-Wehda in August.

Last season he shone at Celtic under Postecoglou and Spurs could be a likely destination given he flourished with 15 goals and 12 assists in 43 games last season.