Everton transfer news: The Stuttgart winger is currently on loan at Red Star Belgrade and could be available in January.

Everton are reportedly interested in a move for Stuttgart winger Silas in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Red Star Belgrade from Stuttgart having enjoyed a strong return last season as the German side qualified for the UEFA Champions League. He managed seven goals and six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, including managing a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Capable of playing off either wing, the DR Congo international has terrific pace and is a handful physically, standing tall at 1.89m. He could give Everton an extra dynamic out wide where Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom have both failed to really stand out so far. According to the reputable Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Silas has a release clause of ‘around €10m’ and Everton have been listed as interested alongside Villarreal. He wrote on X, ‘EXCL |#Silas might leave Red Star Belgrade this winter.

‘The 26y/o winger is under contract with #VfBStuttgart until 2026 and currently on loan with #FKCZ. However, a transfer of #Silas in winter is possible as there‘s a release clause of around €10m. Belgrade would receive the full amount. Several clubs are interested (Everton, Villarreal). Stuttgart have secured a sell-on clause of 10-15 % in case of a winter transfer of Silas who‘s playing Champions League now.’

It is unclear if the club will be able to spend in the next transfer window; the deal to take over the club from the Friedkin Group is expected to be completed before January, therefore, it stands to reason that some funds could be available.

Given the low-risk nature of this deal, Silas could be a shrewd deal given he did perform strongly last season. He also ranks extremely highly for take-ons (99th percentile) non-penalty expected goals (96th) and non-penalty xG plus expected assisted goals (95th) - all of which point towards a dangerous and threatening winger which Everton are crying out for.