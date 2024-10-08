Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton defender Jake O’Brien has been left out of the Republic of Ireland’s squad.

John O’Shea has explained why Jake O’Brien has been omitted from the Republic of Ireland’s squad for the international break.

The Everton defender has not been included in Eire’s set-up for Nations League fixtures against Finland and Greece. O’Brien has been capped three times by the Republic, most recently when he replaced injured Toffees captain Seamus Coleman in a 2-0 loss to England last month.

The centre-back has struggled for minutes since he joined Everton from Lyon for £16.4 million in the summer transfer window. He has made only three appearances in all competitions to date, with James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane ahead in the pecking order. As a result, Mark McGuinness - who plays for Championship side Luton Town - has been included ahead of O’Brien. He’s not the only surprise player to be left out, with Wolves’ Matt Doherty not making the cut.

On the decisions, Republic assistant John O’Shea said: "We want to build on the first half performance against Greece, re-emphasise those new ideas to newer lads in the group," said O'Shea, when speaking to the media on Monday.

“The manager has spoken to the players this morning and the chances we have to see some newer faces and try some newer lads in some positions. But in the sense of realising winning games, the ranking and confidence leading up to the World Cup [qualifying] draw. There's still an emphasis on winning games but trying new combinations and understandings. Next year, you might not be able to do that.

"Obviously injuries and suspensions happen, so lads have to be tested, lads have to be seen at the level and hopefully respond to it. Doc (Matt Doherty) is definitely still in the plans. Hopefully it's that positive reaction from everybody, that everyone gives a manager a tough decision to make."

The decision to freeze out O’Brien has proved somewhat controversial among Boys in Green supporters. So much so, one fan told manager Heimir Hallgrimsson what he thought of the decision.

The Irish Independent were given special access to Hallgrimsson. The ex-Iceland boss lives in Dublin as he believes it’s important to know the people and culture rather than residing in London where he would have better access to watch his players represent their clubs.

And it brings scrutiny, with the Irish not afraid to tell Hallgrimsson how they feel. The Irish Independent reports that an Everton fan gave his views on O’Brien in a Spar supermarket - when he only wanted a tub of Dairygold.