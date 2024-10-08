Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darwin Nunez has had his ban lifted and can play for Uruguay during the international break.

Darwin Nunez has jetted off for Uruguay duty.

The striker was slapped with a five-match ban and a $20,000 fine for brawling with fans following his country’s 1-0 loss to Colombia in the Copa America semi-finals last summer. Nunez and four other team-mates entered the stands at North Carolina's Bank of America Stadium as it was alleged Colombia fans were fighting were Uruguay players’ family and friends. The suspension did not apply for Liverpool matches.

Nunez had to stay on Merseyside during last month’s international break. However, La Celeste have included the 25-year-old in their 29-man squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has temporarily lifted the ban and will analyse the case - meaning Nunez has been given the green light to feature in the upcoming fixtures.

The £75 million signing from Benfica heads to international duty having been a bit-part player for Liverpool so far this season. He has made a total of seven appearances, three of which being starts, and scored once. Diogo Jota has been the preferred striking option for Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders.

Yet Nunez will link up with a Uruguay squad that is not entirely happy with manager Marcelo Bielsa. Despite the former Leeds United boss guiding the country to the Copa America last four and sitting third in South American qualifying for the World Cup in two years’ time, his methods have come under question.

Ex-Anfield favourite Luis Suarez, who retired from La Celeste duty last month, revealed that Bielsa reduced Nunez to tears at half-time during a clash against Argentina last year. Uruguay were drawing 0-0 at the break and went on to earn a historic 2-0 triumph, with Nunez rounding off the win - and immediately running over to celebrate his goal with Suarez.

Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid midfielder and captain of Uruguay, revealed that dressing-room talks will be held - as well as frank conversations with Bielsa. Via ESPN, he said: “What Luis said is all true, he never lied, he never exaggerated, he said things as they are. Now, on my part and like all the leaders, we have to talk in the locker room among ourselves, as a team, to improve and continue growing.

“As we have had several times since Marcelo (Bielsa) has been here. We have always resolved it by chatting, talking about different circumstances, and this is going to be another one that will be resolved in the same way. I think that since he is Luis, he doesn't have to ask permission from anyone, much less from us, because he is the person who has always represented us in everything. He lives football with tremendous passion, he is Luis Suárez, and he can do what he wants.”