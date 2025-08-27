Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a summer move to Everton | Getty Images

Everton’s transfer window finally kicked into gear, but what would the strongest XI be if they sign Lucas Paqueta too?

David Moyes has been around football long enough to know what works and what doesn’t work as he looks to bring success back to Everton.

The Toffees boss hasn’t completely thrown away some of his old values though with the midfield and defence forming a solid base for the new-look attacking line-up to make a difference and do their thing. There is the sort of spine that could provide the perfect platform for a potential signing to become a Hill Dickinson Stadium favourite. With Everton said to be considering a move for Lucas Paqueta, Moyes could soon have an embarrassment of riches in midfield and especially in terms of a No.10 capable of scoring goals and creating chances, but what would be the strongest XI if the West Ham talisman can be signed?

What is Everton’s strongest XI if Lucas Paqueta is signed?

The defence, just now, as does the strongest line-up, almost picks itself. There is certainly no dispute about who is the No.1 with the pairing of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite the favoured picks to protect Jordan Pickford although Michael Keane has started the season well and Branthwaite won’t walk back into the team if the defence remains as frugal.

Moyes is looking to strengthen at right back with Jake O’Brien almost a regular by default with Seamus Coleman no longer the player he once was and Nathan Patterson’s injury problems stunting his progress as an exciting teenage prospect. What O’Brien does do is provide additional physicality in the team even if he might not be the most dynamic attacking outlet.

At left back, Adam Aznou has been signed to challenge Vitaliy Mykolenko with the Ukrainian international a consistent performer since arriving on Merseyside. When the window shuts, the only change might be at right back.

A lot of players left at the end of the last campaign but retaining the services of Idrissa Gueye was a huge bonus for Moyes. Father Time might not be on his side, however, he remains one of the most disciplined defensive midfielders in the league and wouldn’t look out of place in most teams up at the sharp end of the table. He maybe isn’t quite first name on the team sheet but he isn’t far away. Alongside him is Tim Iroegbunam who has enjoyed a confident pre-season and start to the Premier League. He always had the potential and this could be the year that he breaks through properly and displays it.

Does Tyler Dibling get in Everton’s starting XI?

Where once it looked bare, the forward line now has serious competition – especially if Paqueta is signed. Tyler Dibling has been announced and he will add a similar cavalier approach to that of Jack Grealish on the left, when he gets his chance to impress. As a teenager with limited experience, his time will come, in the meantime, Iliman Ndiaye is playing with confidence but will know that there is a £42m signing nipping at his heels waiting for an opportunity.

Grealish is an obvious pick on the left with Thierno Barry needing a run of games to adapt to English football and his new surroundings through the middle, he also has the sort of style of play that suits those around him. Which leaves the attacking midfielder/No.10 position up for grabs.

Like Dibling, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has huge potential, however, it is too early to expect him to carry a team. Paqueta has already shown that he can do this and he also has the similar sort of X-factor that is needed to win tight games. With a solid defence. He could be the perfect addition to a team that is really starting to take shape.