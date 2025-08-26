David Moyes | Getty Images

Everton have the chance to sign some more players before the end of the transfer window

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton started life at Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out. Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner got their goals against the Seagulls. Jordan Pickford also saved a Danny Welbeck penalty in the second half.

The Toffees still have the chance to sign some more players before the end of the transfer window. They also have the opportunity to let some individuals leave as well. The deadline is on Monday 1st September at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton eye West Ham star Lucas Paqueta

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are interested in West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also said to be keen on the player. The report adds that he has attention from Saudi Arabia as well in his services.

The Toffees are also said to have had a bid rejected by the Hammers for Tomas Soucek as they hunt for reinforcements, as per reporter Jacob Steinberg on X. Moyes is keen to add more bodies to his squad before the market closes. His team have three points on the board from their first two league fixtures.

Paqueta, 27, has been with West Ham since joining them back in 2022. He has since become one of their most prized assets. However, they could now face a battle to keep hold of him.

The Brazil international, who has 55 caps to his name, has made 122 appearances in all competitions and has scored 19 goals, five of which came in the last campaign. He has also had spells in the past at Flamengo, AC Milan and Lyon. The Rio-born man is now facing an uncertain long-term future at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would Lucas Paqueta suit Everton?

Everton could see Paqueta as someone to boost their midfield department. If he joined them, he would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He would also inject some valuable quality into their ranks and something different to what they have at their disposal already.

Moyes said in late July that he wanted some more bodies: "We've got huge priorities as far as where we would like to try and buy the players if we could do. But also, we've got a numbers situation as well, we're short in numbers, so there's a bit of both. We're trying to get the pieces we really want first, and that's what we've been fighting to do. So hopefully we can, hopefully things will fall into place.

"But we're just beginning to think, my goodness, we're just not getting enough over the line. Because we are actively working to try [and] it's not as if we're a club who are saying [that] we're waiting to sell a player before we can bring one in. But it's not really the situation. We've got money to spend, and we'll have to try and spend it wisely.

"We're desperate to get things moving on. We know that time's running out. We've probably had since the last game of the season, and I don't know what, five weeks, six weeks, certainly, probably more than that. So we've got to start getting moving on, because it won't be long until [it] starts to become a bit close to the end of the window."