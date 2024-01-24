Everton defensive duo both 'targeted' by Sheffield United in surprise double report

Everton player ratings vs Burnley. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Everton duo Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey are reportedly both being targeted by Sheffield United.

Sean Dyche has opted not to utilise either player this season, with Holgate moving to Southampton on a season loan in the summer while Godfrey has played just 180 minutes despite being available for the majority of the season so far - and both players' Everton future are certainly up in the air.

According to talkSPORT, the Blades are searching for possible replacements for the sought-after Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is attracting the attention of defending Italian champions Napoli, and they are keeping tabs on both Holgate and Godfrey. Holgate is said to be keen to move to Bramall Lane in search of more minutes on the pitch while Godfrey is also open to departing Goodison Park after falling out of favour with manager Dyche. The report also claims that the club would prefer to bring in someone on loan rather than pay a transfer fee.

Everton's depth in the centre-back position isn't exactly deep, after Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, there's Michael Keane who hasn't been trusted often by Dyche this season, and Godfrey. Any exits would mean the club would need to source a replacement and that would prove difficult given their lack of finances at the current time.

With Godfrey struggling to earn any minutes, Holgate hasn't fared much better; Russell Martin has barely used the defender as he has totalled just six appearances so far. There is scope for him to remain at St. Mary's, however. Given the club are pushing for automatic promotion, there is still a huge amount of football to be played from now until the end of the season and Holgate may earn minutes here and there as the league season continues.