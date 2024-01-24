South American football expert Tim Vickery revealed he is 'baffled' by Liverpool's decision to not move forward with a transfer for Andre Trindade.

Andre, 22, was heavily linked with a move in 2023, especially during the summer in which Liverpool went onto sign £150m's worth of midfield talent to refresh their midfield. Andre, however, would be an addition that could finally see them replace Fabinho.

The biggest issue for Andre was that he was never going to abandon the Brazilian side halfway through their Copa Liberatores campaign, and he was right not to; his side went on to lift the trophy for the first time in their club's history and his efforts across the competition, as well as his efforts across the 120 minute final were hugely impressive - and Vickery can't believe Liverpool haven't secured a move for the 'next Javier Mascherano'.

He told Sky Sports News: "I'm absolutely baffled. Even Fulham - who have been closest recently - I think that they seem to think that signing this player is not a priority. Liverpool were the club who were closest to signing him in the summer. We understand that a big money offer came in. Since then (Andre's) only grown, he's won the Copa Libertadores, he's played well in a bad Brazil side, did well in a losing cause against Manchester City in the final of the Club World Cup.

"He's a central midfielder who brings you so much. He does remind me of a young Javier Mascherano. Given the success of a number of Brazilian central midfielders in English football recently, Joao Gomes or Douglas Luiz, this is the best of the bunch and it is surprising to me that there hasn't been more interest for him this window."