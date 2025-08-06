Everton saw a number of first team players leave as free agents this summer.

Everton have seen a bulk of first team players leave the club this summer, with the majority departing following the expiration of their contracts.

While most have found new clubs ahead of the new season, the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are still free agents and are assessing their options for their next move.

Both players were influential figures for the Toffees, so plenty of interest has been registered in the duo this summer. Calvert-Lewin in particular has been linked with a numbers of clubs in recent weeks, including the recently promoted Sunderland.

Sunderland were ‘willing’ to table offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to talkSPORT, Premier League new boys Sunderland had been ‘willing’ to table an offer for Calvert-Lewin following his release from Everton.

The Black Cats have wasted no time recruiting new talent to bolster their squad ahead of their season back in England’s top flight. They secured the final Premier League promotion spot after beating Sheffield United in the play-off final, joining Leeds United and Burnley in making the jump up.

Sunderland have spent a reported £105 million so far this window, signing the likes of Simon Adingra from Brighton and former Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen.

Regis Le Bris currently has five centre-forwards on his first team roster and is set to welcome another over the threshold following a loan deal with Chelsea for Marc Guiu. Their move for the 19-year-old comes after Calvert-Lewin opted to ‘keep his options open’, as he is reportedly looking for a club higher up the Premier League status list to come in for him.

He was reportedly in talks with Leeds earlier in the summer but the club’s interest faded due to his wage demands.

David Moyes discusses Everton transfers

So far, Everton have signed five new players, including their newest recruit Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. David Moyes has admitted he is worried about the lack of time left before the transfer window closes but he remains ‘positive’ the club will complete more signings before the summer deadline.

“There are lots of conversations taking place. There are loads we’re working on as we try to see where we’re going with some deals we’re trying to work through,” Moyes said, via The Liverpool ECHO.

“I’m not going to shout out names because there are that many names being brought up at the moment, you wouldn’t know where to start. We’re trying to go about our business and improve the group of players we have.

“We will need to get a stronger squad, I’ve said it and there’s no doubt about it. But I’m confident we will do, I really am.

“I’m confident we will have quite a few new players in. The bedding in period that we alluded to last week is worrying me because time is shortening down, but I’m really positive that we’ll get quite a few new players in before the window shuts.”