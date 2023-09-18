Everton ‘expected’ to resume interest in £25m-rated target as new owners aim to strengthen team in January
Everton will be led into the January transfer window by new owners
Everton are expected to resume their interest in a long-term target during the January transfer window.
The Toffees are hoping to cement their status in the Premier League under new owners 777 Partners who have agreed to buy a 94% share in the club from owner Farhad Moshiri.
The Blues had a frustrating summer window which saw them miss out on a number of key targets including Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto.
Sean Dyche is believed to be a huge fan of the teenage winger, who scored two goals in 23 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League last season.
The 19-year-old winger is tipped to be a future star and he has already won 13 international caps for Italy, he also holds the record for being his country’s youngest ever goalscorer at 18 years and 222 days.
Everton had a number of bids rejected for the player during the summer, which resulted in Gnonto handing in a formal transfer request and he was briefly excluded from the main group by Leeds manager Daniel Farke. The highest bid was reported to be worth up to £25million.
Leeds have stood firm on their desire to keep Gnonto at the club as they aim for an immediate return back into the top-flight and the Italian was reintegrated into the first team for his side’s 4-3 win over Ipswich at the end of August.
The West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly in discussions with the player for a new long term contract, to avoid similar speculation in January.
But Leeds, may once again face opposition from Everton for the player’s services and the Merseyside club are expected to make yet another bid for the player, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.
Gnonto has featured in four Championship games so far this season and he has found the net on one occasion. He was selected in the starting line-up for his side’s most recent 3-0 victory against Millwall on Sunday afternoon.