Everton will be led into the January transfer window by new owners

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Toffees are hoping to cement their status in the Premier League under new owners 777 Partners who have agreed to buy a 94% share in the club from owner Farhad Moshiri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues had a frustrating summer window which saw them miss out on a number of key targets including Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto.

Sean Dyche is believed to be a huge fan of the teenage winger, who scored two goals in 23 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League last season.

The 19-year-old winger is tipped to be a future star and he has already won 13 international caps for Italy, he also holds the record for being his country’s youngest ever goalscorer at 18 years and 222 days.

Everton had a number of bids rejected for the player during the summer, which resulted in Gnonto handing in a formal transfer request and he was briefly excluded from the main group by Leeds manager Daniel Farke. The highest bid was reported to be worth up to £25million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds have stood firm on their desire to keep Gnonto at the club as they aim for an immediate return back into the top-flight and the Italian was reintegrated into the first team for his side’s 4-3 win over Ipswich at the end of August.

The West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly in discussions with the player for a new long term contract, to avoid similar speculation in January.

But Leeds, may once again face opposition from Everton for the player’s services and the Merseyside club are expected to make yet another bid for the player, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.