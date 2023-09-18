Watch more videos on Shots!

Liverpool fans breathed a sigh of relief at the end of the transfer window as they resisted the temptation to sell Mohamed Salah to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

The saga dominated the closing weeks of the summer window as the Saudi giants even threatened to break the world record transfer fee of £200m to sign the Egyptian star. Salah has been a crucial player throughout his time at Liverpool and he has scored no fewer than 19 goals in every season since his arrival in 2017.

The winger has already showcased his importance in the early stages of this season for the Reds and he has registered either a goal and an assist in all five league matches so far. Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Salah throughout the summer and made it clear that the player was an important part of his plans.

These comments were echoed by Liverpool star Harvey Elliot who claims that Salah should finish his career at Anfield. The midfielder spoke fondly of his relationship with Salah and his importance to the club during an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

Elliot said after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Wolves: “Touch wood, he doesn’t ever leave, but, if he does go, then I want to be that person to learn from him and apply it in my game.

“Hopefully, he’s here for the rest of his career. I will do my best [to keep him] but to be just learning from him and in the same team as him, is just a dream come true as well as everyone else in the team.”

Elliot also spoke highly of the consistency of Salah and describes him as the perfect player for the big occasions. Elliot thought he had struck late on to seal Liverpool’s win over Wolves but his deflected shot went down as an own goal - a decision which denied Salah a hat-trick of assists.

He added: “We see it all, week in, week out. Mo is an absolutely unbelievable player as well as an unbelievable guy and he’s got that finishing ability and that creative ability as well. You can always count on him.

"Mo’s creativity is absolutely out of this world and I don’t think people appreciate it as much as they should. I think from the public eye it might be a surprise because he is known for his goals, so like I said his creativity is up there with some of the best in the world. He’s so hard to play against.

"He has eyes all over the place and I do try and ask him…I am close to him in that sense, so I do try and work as close to him as possible, to learn. Learning from the best, it’s exactly that."

