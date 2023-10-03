Everton fan base split over Sean Dyche’s future after Luton defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton fans have had their say on Sean Dyche after a hugely disappointing loss against Luton over the weekend.

Dyche had seemingly regained the trust of the fans after two brilliant back-to-back away wins over Brentford in the league and Aston Villa in the EFL Cup - but then it all came crashing down at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Once again, the story played out the exact same way. They dominated in terms of chances, shots and expected goals - but they simply could not find the back of the net.

Plus, they conceded twice, which is something that hadn’t happened so far this season when they faced Fulham, Wolves or Arsenal in any of their other home games.

They currently sit 16th on four points after seven games and fans are starting to become increasingly frustrated.

According to a poll on Twitter, conducted by one of the biggest Everton fan sites (The Toffee Blues, 72k followers) saw that 51.5% of the 5,840 voters still support Dyche in the role, while 48.5% do not.

Many cited Dyche’s overly defensive tactics against Luton as a reason why they are frustrated - citing that Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison were wasted sat on the bench from the start.

Plus, some fans want to see James Garner in his more natural position as a central midfielder, rather than shifted out wide.

He starred against Villa with a goal from the central position, playing alongside Amadou Onana and Dyche will certainly have to switch his line-up when they face Bournemouth this weekend.

His side defeated the Cherries on the final day of last season to remain in the division, thanks to a sole Abdoulaye Doucoure goal and three points at the weekend will be just as important heading into the international break.

One fan argued in favour of him, stating: ‘7.03 to 3.47 xg in the losses to Fulham, Wolves and Luton. He can’t put them in the back of the net for them. Don’t think you’ll find a manager who could set them up better for success right now.’

While another countered with: ‘I think he is very limited and has a very low ceiling. At a minimum he should have us as a solid, hard to beat team. We are far from that and each game we look clueless.’

However, as previously reported, Everton’s proposed owners 777 Partners may not have enough money to sack Dyche even if it came to such a decision.