Everton fans have rallied behind young Lola-Mae and her family to help out a fellow Toffee going through a testing time.

Everton fan Jason Lizars has managed to pass an affinity for the Toffees down to his daughter and stepdaughter, even in a season blighted by misfortune.

"I've taken them three times this year," Jason says. "Out of the three times they've lost twice and drew once, so I'm not sure I want to take them anymore! They've got all the shirts, if we go to the away game they wear a scarf. They're really into it."

With Chloe and Amelia now loving Everton, baby Lola-Mae is also following in their footsteps. At just 17 months old, she's already learnt to clap when Sean Dyche 's side score, although Jason, 36, admits that skill hasn't been put to test all that much this year.

Jason describes the 'comical' youngster as loving 'a laugh and a giggle', but happy-go-lucky Lola-Mae is having to face a health battle.

Lola-Mae lives with Mild Hydrocephalus, a hole in her heart and pulmonary stenosis. She also has to be fed through a tube due to a blockage in her digestive system.

Speaking about her diagnosis with Mild Hydrocephalus, a condition caused by a build-up of fluid in the brain, Jason said: "She was about three or four months old sitting at my dad's, her grandad's.

"He noticed something with her eyes wasn't quite right so got some card and waved it in her face but she wasn't reacting much.

"He told me it needed looking at, we pushed the hospital and it went from there. I had to pay privately to get it diagnosed and it's escalated from there.

Lola-Mae and her family are big Everton fans.

"We're still learning stuff now. We're finding because of her head, her eyesight isn't brilliant and her developmental side isn't good at all.

"We found out recently she's got a cyst near her liver which is why she's on the tubes to be fed. They're going to operate on that so hopefully we can get back to feeding normally."

The family's situation has been picked up by Everton fans, in particular the popular fan page The Everton Way and the Toffees community is rallying around Lola-Mae to help provide some light at a testing time.

Jason lives in Northamptonshire but picked up a love for Everton thanks to his dad, who chose the team when collecting cards as a youngster. Jason has now been following the side for over 30 years.

Everton fans have set up a fundraiser to help raise money that will be split between charities relating to Lola-Mae's health conditions and money to help the family get away for some much-needed respite, especially for sisters Amelia and Chloe.

Jason said: "Amelia and Chloe are great girls and help out a lot.

"Chloe is the eldest and will look after her while I get a shower or do something, or she'll help my partner Katie. Amelia is a little bit younger but will help and pass stuff.

Lola-Mae lives with Mild Hydrocephalus, which is caused by increased fluid in the head.

"I'd love to treat them, they've had to grow up with hospital, doctors, being dropped at other parents' houses."

In the coming months, The Everton Way will help raffle off a signed Everton shirt provided by the club and Jason is also booked in for a skydive on October 7 to help raise money.

He said: "I've got to be there at 8:30 am. I don't mind heights but I'm scared s**tless. I might have a beer beforehand!

"I'm nervous but at the end of the day it's to help other families like ourselves."