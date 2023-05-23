Everton rocked by double injury blow for crucial Bournemouth clash

The latest reports suggest that Sean Dyche may be without two key players.

Everton look set to be without key duo Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the final game of the season against AFC Bournemouth, which could determine if they stay in the Premier League.

A win for Sean Dyche’s relegation-threatened side at Goodison Park will guarantee their safety. Anything less and they will be relying on other results to confirm their top-flight status.

England striker Calvert-Lewin appears to have picked up a hamstring injury during last weekend’s game against Wolves, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph, and came off just before half-time.

Everton are desperate to give the No.9 every chance to make a recovery, but the expectation is that he won’t be available in time and may need four-five weeks to recover.

One of either Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms or Neal Maupay will step in to take the central role, but neither will have the same impact as their first-choice striking option.

Furthermore, according to David Lynch at Football Insider, Patterson is also set to miss Everton’s crunch clash with Bournemouth on Sunday due to the hamstring problem he picked up at Wolves.

With Patterson ruled out, Everton have very few options at full-back to rely on; Vitaliy Mykolenko has missed their last two games and could return for their final game with the Toffees lacking any other natural left-back options.