Everton fans question one part of Bramley-Moore Dock after latest images

Everton’s future stadium is starting to take shape, with seats now being inserted into the stands.

Everton fans have been discussing the latest images released showing Bramley-Moore Dock having seats installed into the stadium - but they have been questioning one major detail.

The stadium, which is set to be ready for Everton during next season, has been under construction since the summer of 2021 and was greenlit and funded by Farhad Moshiri.

It was also announced recently that the 52,888-capacity stadium will be used as one of the stadiums during England’s hosting of the European Championships in 2028.

Over past months, the stadium has begun to take on a real shape and the latest images show blue seats have been added to parts of the stadium. However, fans have been arguing over one image that depicts the seats that look like they are incredibly steep.

One fan wrote: ‘It’s like the side of Helvellyn that. I’ll have a low seat please.’

While another joked: ‘Adding a slip ‘n’ slide down to the pitch was a nice touch.’

It wasn’t long before someone debunked the image, claiming that it was taken from a strange angle which made it look like they seats and steps were incredibly steep.

In fact, there are no issues with that at all as it seems to be that the photo was taken with wide-angle lens, giving the illusion that it was steeper than it actually is. One fan hit back with: ‘Yeah let’s look at the original - clearly taken with an ultra wide angle lens so distorts the image heavily. Won’t be anywhere near as steep or vertical as your post insinuates. The stadium will be great though!’