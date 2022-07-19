Frank Lampard’s Toffees have launched a new all-pink away strip for the 2022/2023 domestic season - and it is available for purchase now.

Everton have once again worked with German sportswear manufacturer Hummel in producing and unveiling the team’s new away kit for the upcoming 2022/2023 season.

Frank Lampard’s men will don a new and funky all-pink design on their travels throughout the side’s Premier League and domestic cup campaigns.

The Everton women’s team will also wear the kit for away games next season.

Here is everything you need to know about the new away kit, such as what it looks like, how you can buy it and when the Everton squad will wear it for the first time.

What does Everton’s new away kit look like?

In what is quite a striking strip design, Everton’s away kit pays homage to the iconic Prince Rupert’s Tower, but with a modern twist.

Laid upon an jaw-dropping rosebloom pink base is a patriotic blue pattern which resembles the angled roof of the tower which can be spotted in the Everton crest.

There is a patriotic blue coloured neckline with a pink trim and block sleeves.

In what has become a synonymous tradition with Hummel football kits - especially with the designs of fellow Premier League side Southampton FC - there are four chevrons down the arms of the shirt.

You may also spot the famous Prince Rupert tower motif, which can be located on the back of the neck.

Complimenting the stark design of the new Everton away kit is that of the blue shorts.

Whilst the goalkeeper kit for the upcoming season comes in short sleeve only, covered in black with a fuschia pink pattern to boot.

Who is the kit sponsor for the Everton away kit?

Everton announced in June 2022 that it had signed a club-record partner agreement contract with Stake.com.

When it was revealed, the club posted a statement which read: “As Everton’s main partner, the Stake.com brand will feature on front of the men’s and women’s playing shirts, as well as appearing on screens and media backdrops at Goodison Park and Finch Farm and across the Club’s digital platforms.”

The value of the deal is reported to be £10 million per year.

Stake.com is one of the leading casino and sports betting platforms with millions of users worldwide.

A partnership which was not received well by Toffees fans, with a petition to ditch the new sponsor amassing over 20,000 signatures.

When does the kit go on sale?

The kit is available to purchase and order right now from the official Everton club store.

Please visit the website for more information

How much does the new Everton strip cost and how can I buy it?

The new strip comes in different variations, such as short sleeve, long sleeve, kids, women’s, baby and infant - therefore the price also varies.

Here are the official prices of the new Everton away kit for the 2022/2023 season:

Everton Away Shirt (mens and womens) - £60

Everton Away Shirt Long Sleeve (mens and womens) - £65

Everton Away Shirt (kids) - £50

Everton Away Shirt Long Sleeve (kids) - £55

Everton Away Full Kit (baby) - £35

Everton Away Full Kit (infant) - £40

Please note, there are additional charges for socks, shorts and player name printing.

For more information and to buy yourself the funky new strip, you can visit the Everton club store .

When will the Everton squad wear it for the first time?

It is expected that the Everton squad will debut the new all-pink away strip during their pre-season preparations in the US.