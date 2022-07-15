Official squad numbers have been released ahead of Everton’s upcoming 2022/2023 domestic season.

As each day ticks over, the closer football fans get to the return of the English footballing season of 2022/23.

With the summer transfer window hotting up with huge names such as Erling Haaland, Kalidou Koulibaly and many more making the switch to the UK, the upcoming Premier League season has all the potential to be the most exciting and highest quality yet.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s local rivals Liverpool FC have been awfully busy in the window, breaking their club record fee to sign forward Darwin Nunez and seeing fan-favourite Sadio Mane depart to Bayern Munich.

Though as the curtain to the Premier League season is set to be brought down, it has been quite quiet at Goodison park with only one acquisition.

So here is everything you need to know about Liverpool FC’s official squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season.

When does Everton’s 2022/2023 season start?

After the Toffees conclude their pre-season preparations, their first competitive game of the new season soon comes around.

Everton will return to action in the Premier League for Frank Lampard’s homecoming when his side host Chelsea.

Hosted at Goodison Park, the game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm on Saturday, 6 August 2022.

Who have Everton signed so far in the summer transfer window?

Richarlison, left, and James Tarkowski. Pictures: Getty Images

Premier League clubs have been awfully busy so far in the transfer market, though Everton have been quite the exception.

Frank Lampard has only welcomed the signing of Burnley captain James Tarkowski, with the centre-half joining on a free after his contract at Turf Moor expired at the end of last season.

Whilst in what was possibly a dagger to the heart of Toffees fans, Everton starman Richarlison departed the club in a bumper £60 million deal to Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton have been linked with various players, such as Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, but nothing has come from it at the time of publication.

What numbers will the new signing wear in the 2022/23 season?

James Tarkowski has been confirmed to be wearing the number two shirt for all his Everton games this season.

What is the full list of Everton squad numbers for the season?

The following is the full list of Everton FC’s squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season:

1 - Jordan Pickford

2 - James Tarkowski

3 - Nathan Paterson

4 - Mason Holgate

5 - Michael Keane

6 - Allan

9 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

10 - Anthony Gordon

11 - Demarai Gray

13 - Yerry Mina

14 - Andros Townsend

15 - Asmir Begovic

16 - Abdoulaye Doucoure

17 - Alexander Iwobi

18 - Niels Nkounkou

19 - Vitalii Mykolenko

21 - Andre Gomes

22 - Ben Godfrey

23 - Seamus Coleman

25 - Jean-Phillipe Gbamin

26 - Tom Davies

32 - Jarrad Branthwaite

33 - Solomon Rondon

34 - Nathan Broadmead

36 - Dele Alli

50 - Ellis Simms

61 - Lewis Dobbin

64 - Reece Welch

What numbers are spare for any future signings?

Richarlison’s number 7 is now vacant after leaving for Tottenham Hotspur in a £60m deal (Getty)

The following numbers are currently vacant and could be given to any future signing for Frank Lampard’s side:

7

8

12

20

24

27 to 31

35

37 to 49

51 to 60

62

63