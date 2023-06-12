Former Toffees defender John Stones has given his old club a boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

John Stones has given Everton a financial boost after winning the Champions League due to a clause in his contract when he signed for Manchester City in 2016.

The 29-year-old was an integral part of City’s treble-winning side, which added European honours to the Premier League title and FA Cup on Saturday. City overcome Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stones’ ability to step into midfield has elevated City to another level as Pep Guardiola has allowed the former Barnsley defender to move into defensive midfield where he’s thrived. Once upon a time, he was jeered by the Everton faithful for trying to play out of the back under Roberto Martinez - but he’s now fulfilled his vast potential and now sits among the elite in world football for his position.

The good news for Everton fans is that a clause in his deal with City has confirmed that if Stones went on to win the Champions League the club will pocket an additional £2.5million. Back in 2015, £47.5m was the fee needed to prise Stones away from Goodison Park with his former club Barnsley holding a 15% sell-on clause, meaning the Yorkshire club took a cut in the region of £7.125m, leaving the Blues with just over £40m.