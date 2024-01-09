The attacker has managed just two starts in the league and has interest from France.

Everton loanee Arnaut Danjuma’s future at the club is under risk after comments from his agent, with a mid-season move away potentially on the cards.

Danjuma signed on a season-long loan in the summer from Villarreal after a brief six-month stint at Tottenham after originally rejecting Everton in the January window of 2023. He has struggled to make a real impact at the club, however, only starting three times in the league and netting just twice in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports this week have claimed that Lyon are hoping to prise him away from Goodison Park and Villarreal are considering his options after failing to break into Sean Dyche’s side. With Dwight McNeil a regular on the left, Danjuma has been a substitute option at best and it is unclear if that will change in the future.

As a result, his agent, Michael-Moses Jarman, has spoken out to clarify the forward’s current situation which could see him leave. "Look, he's happy and settled at Everton, he's got a contract, so it's only respectful that that's the way the conversation stands.” He told talkSPORT.

“He's not getting his minutes at the moment under Mr Dyche and what's best for his career is to play football. So yeah, there's been interest and conversations ongoing with Lyon, it's been reported in the media, that's why I'll confirm it."

Everton’s financial situation will restrict them from making any moves in the market, but they may have to seek another loan or free agent to fill the spot that could be available if Danjuma goes. It would leave them light in the wide positions with only youngster Lewis Dobbin around to play off the left.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyche spoke about his current position at the back end of 2023, revealing the attacker has to be patient. “He continues to train well, he continues to be part of the group, we want him to do so, he came on the other night and I thought he delivered. He has to wait his turn - I think the main wide players, in the sense of Dwight and Jack, have been very good. The balance of the side looks right so you have to keep working hard and waiting for your opportunities to come.”