Here are the bookies odds on who could be the first Premier League manager out the door this season.

The start of the new Premier League season has offered us some thrilling games of football - most recently a dramatic 3-3 draw between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James’ Park.

While there are some surprise teams occupying the top of the table, there are also a number of teams that have struggled so far.

Everton have picked up one point from their opening three matches after drawing to newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while they were beaten by Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are currently keeping the Toffees company towards the bottom.

Poor starts to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs has already led to talk of who could be the first manager out the door.

We have taken a look at the bookies odds to tell you who are the favourites to be sacked first...

Brendan Rodgers - 1/2

Brendan Rodgers is currently the favourite to lose his job first, with Leicester City currently sat in 18th place with one point.

The Foxes were most recently beaten by Southampton at home and things don’t look like they are going to improve, with Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans still potentially leaving the club this summer.

Frank Lampard - 11/2

Despite Everton fans showing their support for Frank Lampard so far, he could be one of the first out the door if their disappointing form continues.

The Toffees avoided relegation last season but are predicted to face the drop once again and have only picked up a draw against Nottingham Forest in their opening three games.

Steven Gerrard - 6/1

The potential departure of Steven Gerrard has been discussed heavily on social media this weekend after Aston Villa’s second loss in three matches.

The West Midlands club have brought in some very talented players this summer and have massively upped their wage bill, meaning there is a lot more pressure on Gerrard to get this team up the table.

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 13/2

Ralph Hassenhuttl has so far managed to avoid relegation since joining the club, however Southampton are seen as one of the favourites to drop down to the Championship this season.

However, he has definitely saved himself some time after claiming an away victory over Leicester at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag - 8/1

Erik ten Hag has a huge amount of pressure on him after horror defeats to Brighton and Brentford, however it seems unlikely that the United board would rush him out the door anytime soon.

The Red Devils had waited for the arrival of the Dutchman for months and have allowed him to spend big this summer, so he will probably be given time to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Bruno Lage - 14/1

Wolves have endured a difficult start to the new season and have only scored one goal in their opening three matches.

The pressure will soon come if Bruno Lage can’t pick up some wins in their upcoming fixtures and could face more trouble if Pedro Neto leaves for Arsenal.

Scott Parker - 14/1

Despite Bournemouth one of the favourites to finish bottom of the Premier League this season, there are a number of managers that look more likely to face the sack than Scott Parker.

Defeats to Arsenal and Man City were pretty much guaranteed, while the Cherries would have been delighted with their opening day win over Aston Villa.

David Moyes - 16/1

West Ham have suffered three successive defeats in the Premier League so far and are yet to score a goal.

Meanwhile, fans are starting to get frustrated with David Moyes for continuing to play the same team when the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet sit on the bench.

Jesse Marsch - 20/1

Leeds United were originally predicted to struggle this season following the departure of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, however they have actually enjoyed a really positive start to the season.

There is certainly no immediate pressure on Jesse Marsch following their stunning 3-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Steve Cooper - 20/1

Steve Cooper is adored at Nottingham Forest and it is unlikely that fans would call for his head no matter what happened this season.

However, it is hard to predict how they will do and it definitely won’t be a good luck if they are bottom at Christmas after signing 16+ players and spending over £130m.

The remaining managers...

• Thomas Tuchel - 20/1

• Marco Silva - 25/1

• Eddie Howe - 33/1

• Patrick Vieira 33/1

• Thomas Frank - 33/1

• Antonio Conte - 40/1

• Graham Potter - 40/1

• Jurgen Klopp - 50/1

• Mikel Arteta - 66/1