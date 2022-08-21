Everton man needs to stay, pundit says

Former Liverpool man Danny Murphy has said on Match of the Day that Everton ‘desperately’ need to keep hold of Anthony Gordon.

The winger has been linked with a big-money move to Chelsea between now and the end of the transfer window.

Gordon, 21, has risen up through the youth ranks at Goodison Park and has become one of Frank Lampard’s most prized assets.

The England youth international helped his side pick up a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend, with teammate Demarai Gray scoring the goal.

‘He would be better...”

Pundit Murphy believes the Toffees need to do everything in their power to retain the attacker’s services beyond the end of this month:

“He would be better staying and playing every week at Everton to learn. Everton desperately need to keep him as long as they can find some money to get a striker in.”

Former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown is a fan of the Gordon and Gray partnership: “Gordon is linking up (with his teammates) better than he has ever done really. These two are so creative, everything was coming from them.”

Everton lacking cutting edge

Everton could be in for another campaign of struggle unless they can bring in a decent striker over the next couple of weeks.

The Merseyside outfit missed chances yesterday and will be frustrated to have drawn at home against a newly promoted club.

Gordon provides them with creativity in attacking areas but they need more of a cutting edge in attack.

Lampard’s side have picked up a single point from their opening three matches and are back in action this Tuesday in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood Town of League One.